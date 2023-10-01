Jump to content

Liveupdated1696173063

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 16:11
<p>Christian Norgard scored for Brentford</p>

Christian Norgard scored for Brentford

(REUTERS)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1696173010

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

We hope you've enjoyed our coverage of this topsy-turvy Premier League tussle. Until next time, it's goodbye from us!

1 October 2023 16:10
1696172985

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

While Frank will be content to see Brentford avoid a third straight Premier League defeat, he will be frustrated by their failure to punish 10-man Forest. His mood will not be improved when he watches certain incidents back, either! Dominguez was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty for handball in the first half, and replays also show that Turner may have caught Wissa inside the box early in the second period…

1 October 2023 16:09
1696172868

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

And breathe! If the first half was dull, the second made for exceptional viewing, but there's nothing to separate Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the end! The hosts went down to 10 men when Niakhate – who had already been booked – clumsily scraped his studs down Wissa's calf, and Brentford took the lead when Norgaard headed home from the resulting free-kick. However, Forest hit back through Dominguez's fine header, and some heroic defending from Boly and Murillo ensured they navigated 13 tense minutes of stoppage time. It finishes 1-1!

1 October 2023 16:07
1696172710

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 BRENTFORD.

1 October 2023 16:05
1696172690

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Brentford have everyone forward as Roerslev crosses from the right… but Turner claims it! That will surely be that at the City Ground!

1 October 2023 16:04
1696172644

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

HUGE BLOCK! Mbeumo brings the ball down inside a crowded penalty area before offloading for Maupay. He blasts at goal from 15 yards out, but Boly throws himself in front of the ball to divert it over! There's a quick VAR check for handball… but there was absolutely nothing in that!

1 October 2023 16:04
1696172537

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Now Collins steps out to play a neat pass through for Onyeka, but Boly goes to ground to make the block. We just had a brief stoppage, so we will go beyond the 13 signalled minutes of stoppage time!

1 October 2023 16:02
1696172472

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

WIDE! Gibbs-White's delivery finds Boly, who glances his header just wide of the bottom-left corner. He was totally unmarked 12 yards out!

1 October 2023 16:01
1696172383

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Now Gibbs-White wins a free-kick in a promising position. The former Wolves man will lift this one into the Brentford area...

1 October 2023 15:59
1696172355

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

OVER! Brentford work a corner out to Norgaard, who strikes it from 25 yards out. His vicious effort dips as Turner scrambles across his goal, and it just brushes the roof of the net on it's way over!

1 October 2023 15:59

