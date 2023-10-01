Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The City Ground
We hope you've enjoyed our coverage of this topsy-turvy Premier League tussle. Until next time, it's goodbye from us!
While Frank will be content to see Brentford avoid a third straight Premier League defeat, he will be frustrated by their failure to punish 10-man Forest. His mood will not be improved when he watches certain incidents back, either! Dominguez was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty for handball in the first half, and replays also show that Turner may have caught Wissa inside the box early in the second period…
And breathe! If the first half was dull, the second made for exceptional viewing, but there's nothing to separate Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the end! The hosts went down to 10 men when Niakhate – who had already been booked – clumsily scraped his studs down Wissa's calf, and Brentford took the lead when Norgaard headed home from the resulting free-kick. However, Forest hit back through Dominguez's fine header, and some heroic defending from Boly and Murillo ensured they navigated 13 tense minutes of stoppage time. It finishes 1-1!
FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 BRENTFORD.
Brentford have everyone forward as Roerslev crosses from the right… but Turner claims it! That will surely be that at the City Ground!
HUGE BLOCK! Mbeumo brings the ball down inside a crowded penalty area before offloading for Maupay. He blasts at goal from 15 yards out, but Boly throws himself in front of the ball to divert it over! There's a quick VAR check for handball… but there was absolutely nothing in that!
Now Collins steps out to play a neat pass through for Onyeka, but Boly goes to ground to make the block. We just had a brief stoppage, so we will go beyond the 13 signalled minutes of stoppage time!
WIDE! Gibbs-White's delivery finds Boly, who glances his header just wide of the bottom-left corner. He was totally unmarked 12 yards out!
Now Gibbs-White wins a free-kick in a promising position. The former Wolves man will lift this one into the Brentford area...
OVER! Brentford work a corner out to Norgaard, who strikes it from 25 yards out. His vicious effort dips as Turner scrambles across his goal, and it just brushes the roof of the net on it's way over!
