Nottingham Forest ease Nuno Espirito Santo’s fears by sweeping aside Brentford

Nottingham Forest made a mockery of Nuno Espirito Santo’s pre-match worries as they beat Brentford 3-1 in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Nuno expressed his “concern” for the campaign ahead of the match, citing a lack of options in his squad, but he will feel better after a rampant display at the City Ground.

After new signings Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee were unveiled before kick-off, their new team-mates put on a show as Chris Wood’s double and a debut goal for Dan Ndoye put them 3-0 up at the break.

With more signings to come and a Europa League journey to look forward to after last season’s seventh-place finish, Forest fans may have more optimism than their manager after this opener.

It was the start that new Brentford boss Keith Andrews would have dreaded.

With Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard sold over the summer and Yoane Wissa effectively on strike trying to force a move away, Andrews has not been handed the easiest of tasks in his first managerial role.

Igor Thiago got the Bees on the scoresheet with a second-half penalty, but life after Thomas Frank began poorly.

Forest had only scored one goal in six excruciating pre-season friendlies, but they needed just six minutes to break the deadlock.

open image in gallery Nottingham Forest are off and running ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Elliot Anderson’s corner fell to Wood and the striker picked up where he left off last season by slamming home the loose ball from close range.

Such was the novelty of scoring a goal, the celebrations on the touchline were wild, with goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa needing medical treatment after hitting his head on the roof of the dugout and suffering a nasty cut.

Forest were electric and almost scored a brilliant team goal as new signing Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anderson all combined, with the latter seeing a goalbound shot well blocked by Sepp van den Berg.

Brentford looked to establish themselves in the game and forced goalkeeper Matz Sels into a good save when Yehor Yarmolyuk fizzed in a low shot.

open image in gallery Chris Wood scored twice for Nottingham Forest ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

But Forest continued to dominate and two goals in five minutes before half-time sent them into dreamland.

In the 42nd minute Gibbs-White arced in a delicious cross for Ndoye to send a flying header into the top corner.

Then in the second minute of time added on Wood doubled his tally when he latched on to Anderson’s through ball and rounded Caoimhin Kelleher to put it in an empty net.

Forest were irresistible after the break as they searched for more goals.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, on the brink of signing a new contract, stung the palms of Kelleher before Gibbs-White hooked an acrobatic effort just over the crossbar.

Brentford brought on Jordan Henderson in the 68th minute as they tried to stem the tide and 10 minutes later they had reduced their deficit.

Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare handled the ball in the area and Thiago rolled home the resulting penalty.

There was no grandstand finish, though, as Forest got their season off to a winning start.

