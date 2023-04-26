Jump to content

Liveupdated1682531384

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Wednesday 26 April 2023 18:49
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Brighton in the Premier League today.

Brennan Johnson returned to the Nottingham Forest side for the huge clash with Brighton.

Johnson dropped to the bench for the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday but started at the City Ground as Forest try to climb out of the bottom three, with Serge Aurier also returning from injury to captain the side.

Danny Welbeck was only fit enough for the bench for Brighton.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

26 April 2023 18:30

