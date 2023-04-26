Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Brighton in the Premier League today.
Brennan Johnson returned to the Nottingham Forest side for the huge clash with Brighton.
Johnson dropped to the bench for the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday but started at the City Ground as Forest try to climb out of the bottom three, with Serge Aurier also returning from injury to captain the side.
Danny Welbeck was only fit enough for the bench for Brighton.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies