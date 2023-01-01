Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Chelsea in the Premier League today.
Chelsea made one change for the trip to the City Ground as Cesar Azpilicueta came in for the injured Reece James, with the Blues trying to get their top-four ambitions back on track.
Morgan Gibbs-White returned from injury for Forest, but Jesse Lingard did not make it due to a hamstring problem.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Johnson has space on the right flank and he lifts a cross into the box, but Kepa makes a routine claim under his crossbar.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
CHANCE! Koulibaly angles a long ball over the top for Mount to collect in the inside-left channel. He controls it and shoots on his left foot, only to place his effort wide of the target.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
We're under way at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Chelsea have won their last seven meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions, with this the first match between the pair since January 2020 (2-0 in the FA Cup).
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Chelsea have made just one change to their side from their win over Bournemouth. Reece James is sidelined with a knee injury, which sees Azpilicueta slot into right-back in place of his team-mate.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Forest have made two changes to their side that lost against United last time out. Henderson returns after missing the game against his parent club to start between the posts. Gibbs-White has recovered from a calf injury and replaces the injured Jesse Lingard in the final third.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies