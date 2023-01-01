✕ Close Potter admits Chelsea form needs consistency

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Chelsea made one change for the trip to the City Ground as Cesar Azpilicueta came in for the injured Reece James, with the Blues trying to get their top-four ambitions back on track.

Morgan Gibbs-White returned from injury for Forest, but Jesse Lingard did not make it due to a hamstring problem.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: