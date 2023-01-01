Jump to content

Liveupdated1672590964

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 January 2023 16:36
Comments
Potter admits Chelsea form needs consistency

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Chelsea made one change for the trip to the City Ground as Cesar Azpilicueta came in for the injured Reece James, with the Blues trying to get their top-four ambitions back on track.

Morgan Gibbs-White returned from injury for Forest, but Jesse Lingard did not make it due to a hamstring problem.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672590936

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Johnson has space on the right flank and he lifts a cross into the box, but Kepa makes a routine claim under his crossbar.

1 January 2023 16:35
1672590851

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

CHANCE! Koulibaly angles a long ball over the top for Mount to collect in the inside-left channel. He controls it and shoots on his left foot, only to place his effort wide of the target.

1 January 2023 16:34
1672590803

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

1 January 2023 16:33
1672590726

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

We're under way at the City Ground.

1 January 2023 16:32
1672590652

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

1 January 2023 16:30
1672590619

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Chelsea have won their last seven meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions, with this the first match between the pair since January 2020 (2-0 in the FA Cup).

1 January 2023 16:30
1672590491

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Chelsea have made just one change to their side from their win over Bournemouth. Reece James is sidelined with a knee injury, which sees Azpilicueta slot into right-back in place of his team-mate.

1 January 2023 16:28
1672590480

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

1 January 2023 16:28
1672590273

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

1 January 2023 16:24
1672590264

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Forest have made two changes to their side that lost against United last time out. Henderson returns after missing the game against his parent club to start between the posts. Gibbs-White has recovered from a calf injury and replaces the injured Jesse Lingard in the final third.

1 January 2023 16:24

