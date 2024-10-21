Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nottingham Forest welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground to round off this week’s Premier League fixtures on Monday night.

The international break has given both Nuno Espirito Santo and Oliver Glasner two weeks to mull over how their sides can improve.

Forest will be extremely pleased with their start to the season after taking up 10th following just one defeat in their opening seven games. Palace have a lot more work to do and remain winless while sitting precariously in the relegation zone.

Santo won’t be on the touchline after the FA handed the Portuguese manager a three-game ban following his comments in the aftermath of Forest’s draw with Brighton in September.

Star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was also handed a one-match ban in Friday’s ruling, but would have missed the game anyway through an ongoing injury issue.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace?

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 21 October at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on these channels from 6:30pm. Subscribers can stream the game on the Sky Go app or website.

Team news

While Santo confirmed Gibbs-White is recovering well from his ankle problem in his pre-match press conference, he also confirmed the midfielder would sit this one out, making his ban largely obsolete.

James Ward-Prowse will serve his suspension following the red card against Chelsea prior to the international break. Although goalkeeper Matz Sels is carrying an adductor injury, he was seen in training this week and can be expected to start.

Palace have a number of ongoing issues that won’t help their quest for their first three points of the season.

Adam Wharton pulled out of the England Under-21 setup to rest over the last two weeks and will be fit enough to play, despite a lingering issue that Glasner indicated may eventually need surgery.

The match comes too soon for Cheick Doucoure, who will begin training again after the match. Attacking full-back Daniel Munoz missed Colombia’s recent matches, but is expected to play after resting an adductor problem. Chadi Riad, Rob Holding and Mateus Franca are likely to miss out once again.

Substitute goalkeeper Matt Turner is also unavailable due to the terms of his loan from Forest, which state he cannot face his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Anderson; Wood.

Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Nketiah.

Odds

Nottingham Forest 29/20

Draw 9/4

Crystal Palace 2/1

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Crystal Palace

