✕ Close Forest's Cooper delighted at 1-1 draw with Man City

Nottingham Forest host Everton in a massive Premier League game that will have implications on the battle to avoid relegation.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees currently sit in the bottom three and the pressure has increased on them to get a positive result following Southampton’s victory over Chelsea yesterday. Three points would jump Everton ahead of both Leeds and West Ham in table.

Forest are in fine form at home though. They have not lost at the City Ground since September though were heavily beaten 4-0 by West Ham last time out. Another loss this afternoon would draw them into the relegation battle but victory would leave them seven points clear.

Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host Everton: