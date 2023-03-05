Jump to content

Liveupdated1678026659

Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Abdoulaye Doucoure goal

Steve Cooper’s Forest hope to return to winning ways as they host Sean Dyche’s Everton

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 March 2023 14:30
Comments
Forest's Cooper delighted at 1-1 draw with Man City

Nottingham Forest host Everton in a massive Premier League game that will have implications on the battle to avoid relegation.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees currently sit in the bottom three and the pressure has increased on them to get a positive result following Southampton’s victory over Chelsea yesterday. Three points would jump Everton ahead of both Leeds and West Ham in table.

Forest are in fine form at home though. They have not lost at the City Ground since September though were heavily beaten 4-0 by West Ham last time out. Another loss this afternoon would draw them into the relegation battle but victory would leave them seven points clear.

Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host Everton:

1678026609

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Goal Abdoulaye Doucouré

5 March 2023 14:30
1678026581

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

There are a few tough challenges going in at the moment as both teams try to seize control.

5 March 2023 14:29
1678026549

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Johnson becomes the first Forest player to score home and away against Everton in the same league season since Steve Hodge in the 1982-83 campaign.

5 March 2023 14:29
1678026428

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

5 March 2023 14:27
1678026295

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

The visitors scream for a penalty as Coleman is brought down by Colback, but the referee decides not to award a second spot-kick. VAR checked it, and stayed with Brook's on-field decision.

5 March 2023 14:24
1678026285

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

5 March 2023 14:24
1678026147

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Forest's last win in the Premier League after conceding first was in January 1997 (2-1 v Tottenham) - they have not won any of their last 47 top-flight games when conceding first since then (D11 L36).

5 March 2023 14:22
1678026084

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

5 March 2023 14:21
1678026055

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

5 March 2023 14:20
1678026000

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Goal Brennan Price Johnson

5 March 2023 14:20

