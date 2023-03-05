Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Abdoulaye Doucoure goal
Steve Cooper’s Forest hope to return to winning ways as they host Sean Dyche’s Everton
Nottingham Forest host Everton in a massive Premier League game that will have implications on the battle to avoid relegation.
Sean Dyche’s Toffees currently sit in the bottom three and the pressure has increased on them to get a positive result following Southampton’s victory over Chelsea yesterday. Three points would jump Everton ahead of both Leeds and West Ham in table.
Forest are in fine form at home though. They have not lost at the City Ground since September though were heavily beaten 4-0 by West Ham last time out. Another loss this afternoon would draw them into the relegation battle but victory would leave them seven points clear.
Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host Everton:
Goal Abdoulaye Doucouré
There are a few tough challenges going in at the moment as both teams try to seize control.
Johnson becomes the first Forest player to score home and away against Everton in the same league season since Steve Hodge in the 1982-83 campaign.
The visitors scream for a penalty as Coleman is brought down by Colback, but the referee decides not to award a second spot-kick. VAR checked it, and stayed with Brook's on-field decision.
Forest's last win in the Premier League after conceding first was in January 1997 (2-1 v Tottenham) - they have not won any of their last 47 top-flight games when conceding first since then (D11 L36).
Goal Brennan Price Johnson
