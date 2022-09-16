Jump to content

updated1663354214

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Willian starts

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Friday 16 September 2022 19:50
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp scoffs at suggestion of Premier League All-Star game

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Fulham FC in the Premier League today.

Nottingham Forest handed a debut to centre-back Willy Boly as Steve Cooper made three changes to his line-up for the visit of Fulham.

Boly was joined in the XI by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler and Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi, with club captain Joe Worrall, Jesse Lingard and Cheikhou Kouyate all dropping to the bench.

Fulham brought in Issa Diop and Willian as Neeskens Kebano settled for a place among the substitutes, with Antonee Robinson ruled out because of an ankle injury.

The Premier League resumed after last weekend’s fixtures were called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, with a minute’s silence taking place before kick-off.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1663354165

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Steve Cooper makes three changes to the side that started against Bournemouth two weeks ago. Boly makes his debut for the club, with Freuler and Awoniyi also coming into the team. Worrall, Kouyate and Lingard all drop to the bench.

16 September 2022 19:49
1663353992

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

16 September 2022 19:46
1663353978

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

16 September 2022 19:46
1663353965

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

FULHAM SUBS: Daniel James, Shane Duffy, Carlos Vinicius, Tom Cairney, Luke Harris, Nathaniel Chalobah, Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Marek Rodak.

16 September 2022 19:46
1663353819

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Issa Diop; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

16 September 2022 19:43
1663353644

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Emmanuel Dennis, Wayne Hennessey, Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis O'Brien, Guilian Biancone, Jesse Lingard, Harry Toffolo, Joe Worrall, Sam Surridge.

16 September 2022 19:40
1663353447

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

NOTTINGHAM FOREST STARTING XI (3-4-1-2): Dean Henderson; Willy Boly, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi.

16 September 2022 19:37
1663353185

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

These sides are meeting in the Premier League for the first time ever. Forest are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the competition after a good start to their season - they squandered a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth last time out in a 3-2 defeat, and sit in the relegation zone. Fulham have had a more positive start, earning eight points since their return to the top-flight. They've struggled to pick up points on the road though, despite good performances (D1 L2).

16 September 2022 19:33
1663353013

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground!

16 September 2022 19:30
1663352422

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

16 September 2022 19:20

