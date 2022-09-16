Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Willian starts
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Fulham FC in the Premier League today.
Nottingham Forest handed a debut to centre-back Willy Boly as Steve Cooper made three changes to his line-up for the visit of Fulham.
Boly was joined in the XI by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler and Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi, with club captain Joe Worrall, Jesse Lingard and Cheikhou Kouyate all dropping to the bench.
Fulham brought in Issa Diop and Willian as Neeskens Kebano settled for a place among the substitutes, with Antonee Robinson ruled out because of an ankle injury.
The Premier League resumed after last weekend’s fixtures were called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, with a minute’s silence taking place before kick-off.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Steve Cooper makes three changes to the side that started against Bournemouth two weeks ago. Boly makes his debut for the club, with Freuler and Awoniyi also coming into the team. Worrall, Kouyate and Lingard all drop to the bench.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
FULHAM SUBS: Daniel James, Shane Duffy, Carlos Vinicius, Tom Cairney, Luke Harris, Nathaniel Chalobah, Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Marek Rodak.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Issa Diop; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Emmanuel Dennis, Wayne Hennessey, Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis O'Brien, Guilian Biancone, Jesse Lingard, Harry Toffolo, Joe Worrall, Sam Surridge.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
NOTTINGHAM FOREST STARTING XI (3-4-1-2): Dean Henderson; Willy Boly, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
These sides are meeting in the Premier League for the first time ever. Forest are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the competition after a good start to their season - they squandered a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth last time out in a 3-2 defeat, and sit in the relegation zone. Fulham have had a more positive start, earning eight points since their return to the top-flight. They've struggled to pick up points on the road though, despite good performances (D1 L2).
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground!
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies