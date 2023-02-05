(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

The Reds were once again active in the transfer market during January, signing centre-back Felipe and goalkeeper Keylor Navas to bolster Steve Cooper’s squad and provide defensive resilience to a side still fighting to avoid relegation. Recent results have improved, and Forest sit 14th in the table, but there remains only three points between themselves and the bottom three.

Leeds, meanwhile, have even less breathing space - after both Wolves and Everton won on Saturday, Jesse Marsch’s side are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and are six without a win in the league.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: