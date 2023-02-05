Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Leeds United in the Premier League today.
The Reds were once again active in the transfer market during January, signing centre-back Felipe and goalkeeper Keylor Navas to bolster Steve Cooper’s squad and provide defensive resilience to a side still fighting to avoid relegation. Recent results have improved, and Forest sit 14th in the table, but there remains only three points between themselves and the bottom three.
Leeds, meanwhile, have even less breathing space - after both Wolves and Everton won on Saturday, Jesse Marsch’s side are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and are six without a win in the league.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Boly is up and okay to continue and play has resumed.
Boly is down receiving treatment after a knock to the face when dealing with a Leeds free-kick into the Forest box.
Gibbs-White sets his sights from range, but Struijk does well to close the distance and block the shot before it gets anywhere close to troubling Meslier.
Marsch's side have failed to win in their last seven matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to August 2022 against Wolves.
Leeds started the brighter of the two teams but find themselves behind. Can they pick themselves up and get back into this game?
GOAL!!! What a strike from Johnson! Forest take the lead in spectacular fashion as Struijk, who gave the free-kick away, tries to nod the resulting set-piece away from danger. However, the ball only reaches Johnson, who expertly volleys into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box to put the hosts 1-0 up!
