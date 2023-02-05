Jump to content

Liveupdated1675607104

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 14:25
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

The Reds were once again active in the transfer market during January, signing centre-back Felipe and goalkeeper Keylor Navas to bolster Steve Cooper’s squad and provide defensive resilience to a side still fighting to avoid relegation. Recent results have improved, and Forest sit 14th in the table, but there remains only three points between themselves and the bottom three.

Leeds, meanwhile, have even less breathing space - after both Wolves and Everton won on Saturday, Jesse Marsch’s side are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and are six without a win in the league.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675607087

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Boly is up and okay to continue and play has resumed.

5 February 2023 14:24
1675607030

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Boly is down receiving treatment after a knock to the face when dealing with a Leeds free-kick into the Forest box.

5 February 2023 14:23
1675606972

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

5 February 2023 14:22
1675606873

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Gibbs-White sets his sights from range, but Struijk does well to close the distance and block the shot before it gets anywhere close to troubling Meslier.

5 February 2023 14:21
1675606853

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

5 February 2023 14:20
1675606811

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Marsch's side have failed to win in their last seven matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to August 2022 against Wolves.

5 February 2023 14:20
1675606647

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Leeds started the brighter of the two teams but find themselves behind. Can they pick themselves up and get back into this game?

5 February 2023 14:17
1675606616

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

GOAL!!! What a strike from Johnson! Forest take the lead in spectacular fashion as Struijk, who gave the free-kick away, tries to nod the resulting set-piece away from danger. However, the ball only reaches Johnson, who expertly volleys into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box to put the hosts 1-0 up!

5 February 2023 14:16
1675606541

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

5 February 2023 14:15
1675606506

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

5 February 2023 14:15

