(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The Reds are faced with a real struggle to avoid relegation after dropping into the bottom three following a run of four defeats in five. The club have demanded a rapid improvement as Steve Cooper faces pressure to keep his job, despite signing a long-term contract earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s United side are sat in the top four and will go third with a point or better, though they will have to manage the match better than in midweek when they let a two-goal lead slip and drew with Sevilla.

