Liveupdated1681659843

Nottingham Forest vs Man United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Harry Maguire starts

Top four and relegation both at stake at the City Ground

Sports Staff
Sunday 16 April 2023 16:44
Comments
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The Reds are faced with a real struggle to avoid relegation after dropping into the bottom three following a run of four defeats in five. The club have demanded a rapid improvement as Steve Cooper faces pressure to keep his job, despite signing a long-term contract earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s United side are sat in the top four and will go third with a point or better, though they will have to manage the match better than in midweek when they let a two-goal lead slip and drew with Sevilla.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1681659796

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

The Forest forward is up again and able to continue.

16 April 2023 16:43
1681659768

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16 April 2023 16:42
1681659729

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

There's an early concern for Forest as Johnson goes down after a collision with Lindelof.

16 April 2023 16:42
1681659615

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Fernandes has got on the ball well in these early stages and his tempting cross is headed out for a corner by Felipe. The corner is delivered but Forest can clear.

16 April 2023 16:40
1681659516

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Dalot lines up an effort on the edge of the box but it sails high over the bar.

16 April 2023 16:38
1681659493

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16 April 2023 16:38
1681659464

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Niakhate's long throw casues problems inside the United box. The loose ball bobbles around and eventually falls at the feet of Awoniyi but his effort is blocked well by Wan-Bissaka.

16 April 2023 16:37
1681659389

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Forest certainly looking to get at Maguire in these early stages but he does well to clear the ball under pressure from Johnson.

16 April 2023 16:36
1681659209

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Yellow Card Jacob Harry Maguire

16 April 2023 16:33
1681659208

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16 April 2023 16:33

