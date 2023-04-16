Nottingham Forest vs Man United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Harry Maguire starts
Top four and relegation both at stake at the City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
The Reds are faced with a real struggle to avoid relegation after dropping into the bottom three following a run of four defeats in five. The club have demanded a rapid improvement as Steve Cooper faces pressure to keep his job, despite signing a long-term contract earlier in the campaign.
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s United side are sat in the top four and will go third with a point or better, though they will have to manage the match better than in midweek when they let a two-goal lead slip and drew with Sevilla.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Forest forward is up again and able to continue.
There's an early concern for Forest as Johnson goes down after a collision with Lindelof.
Fernandes has got on the ball well in these early stages and his tempting cross is headed out for a corner by Felipe. The corner is delivered but Forest can clear.
Dalot lines up an effort on the edge of the box but it sails high over the bar.
Niakhate's long throw casues problems inside the United box. The loose ball bobbles around and eventually falls at the feet of Awoniyi but his effort is blocked well by Wan-Bissaka.
Forest certainly looking to get at Maguire in these early stages but he does well to clear the ball under pressure from Johnson.
Yellow Card Jacob Harry Maguire
