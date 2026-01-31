Nottingham Forest set to sign Manchester City’s forgotten goalkeeper
Stefan Ortega is in the final months of his contract at City and is closing in on a move to midlands
Nottingham Forest are set to sign goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after agreeing a deal with Manchester City.
The German will move to the City Ground on a free transfer, though the transfer could net City £500,000 if clauses are triggered.
Ortega is set to be Forest’s back-up goalkeeper to Matz Sels after John Victor was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Ortega is in the final few months of his contract at City and, after making 56 appearances in his first three seasons at the Etihad Stadium and featuring regularly as Ederson’s understudy, has not played in the current campaign.
He was relegated to fourth-choice goalkeeper after the summer signings of Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli.
Forest have been busy in the winter transfer window, loaning striker Lorenzo Lucca from Napoli and closing in on a move for midfielder Davide Frattesi from Inter.
They have also loaned striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to Eintracht Frankfurt and ended the loan of midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has instead gone to Aston Villa, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could also leave the City Ground.
Meanwhile, City have bought defender Marc Guehi and winger Antoine Semenyo while selling Oscar Bobb to Fulham and loaning Claudio Echeverri to Girona and Stephen Mfuni to Watford.
