Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag is determined to end the club’s wait for a trophy as his side take on Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup tonight. United last picked up silverware in 2017 when they were triumphant in the Europa League final under then boss Jose Mourinho but Ten Hag is confident that he can lead the Red Devils to silverware this season.

United are the only Premier League side still competing in all four competitions, yet the Carabao Cup remains their best chance at winning a trophy. Big hitters such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been eliminated with Newcastle United the favourites over Southampton to progress from the other semi-final following their 1-0 win in the first leg last night.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have had to wait even longer for a shot at winning some silverware. Although they won the Championship play-off trophy last season, you have to journey back to the 1980s and 90s for Forest’s most recent success in the League Cup. Steve Cooper’s side have a four point gap over the Premier League relegation zone so can afford to field a strong side for their home leg this evening. Will they be able to shock Erik ten Hag’s flying Red Devils?

