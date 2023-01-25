Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
Erik ten Hag hopes to end Man Utd’s six year wait for silverware but must first get past Steve Cooper’s side
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag is determined to end the club’s wait for a trophy as his side take on Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup tonight. United last picked up silverware in 2017 when they were triumphant in the Europa League final under then boss Jose Mourinho but Ten Hag is confident that he can lead the Red Devils to silverware this season.
United are the only Premier League side still competing in all four competitions, yet the Carabao Cup remains their best chance at winning a trophy. Big hitters such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been eliminated with Newcastle United the favourites over Southampton to progress from the other semi-final following their 1-0 win in the first leg last night.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have had to wait even longer for a shot at winning some silverware. Although they won the Championship play-off trophy last season, you have to journey back to the 1980s and 90s for Forest’s most recent success in the League Cup. Steve Cooper’s side have a four point gap over the Premier League relegation zone so can afford to field a strong side for their home leg this evening. Will they be able to shock Erik ten Hag’s flying Red Devils?
Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Nottingham Forest’s League Cup history providing motivation, claims Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest’s history is something those currently at the club embrace and want to use as motivation as they look to create “new moments”.
Forest’s honours list famously features a league title and two European Cup triumphs under Brian Clough, who also oversaw them winning four League Cups.
On Wednesday, they play in the semi-finals of the latter competition for the first time in 31 years, taking on Manchester United at home in the first leg before heading to Old Trafford for the second leg a week later.
Boss Cooper, who last season guided Forest back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, said when asked how important the club’s history was to him when heading into big games like Wednesday’s: “I think we embrace it.”
Nottingham Forest’s League Cup history providing motivation, claims Steve Cooper
Brian Clough oversaw the club winning the competition four times
Forest’s league cup history
Nottingham Forest last reached the final of this competition in 1992 where they lost to Manchester United at Wembley.
They head into this game in good form though having lost just two of their last 11 games. That 1992 defeat was the most recent of their six final appearances in a competition they won four times between 1978 and 1990.
Can Forest go on to win it again this year?
Ten Hag wants to bring the winning feeling back to Man Utd
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, wants to bring a ‘winning feeling’ back to the club after the Red Devils have gone almost six years since lifting their last piece of silverware.
"It’s the best feeling," he said. "I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans.
"It’s so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones. But now it is a period Manchester United didn’t win trophies and it is too long ago.
"We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in."
Erik ten Hag tells Marcus Rashford to reject PSG and make Manchester United great again
Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to reject the chance of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, commit his future to Manchester Untied and help them become the best team in the world.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in December he would like to sign Rashford, particularly on a free transfer next summer. United then triggered a one-year extension to the forward’s contract and are in talks with him about a longer deal.
Manager Ten Hag said his top scorer to remain with the club he supported as a boy and that his tactics are helping Rashford, who has scored nine goals in his last nine games, find the most prolific form of his career,
Erik ten Hag tells Marcus Rashford to reject PSG and make United great again
The in-form Rashford is being courted by the French giants but his manager wants him to stay at Old Trafford
Cooper on playing in Carabao Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says that tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final is an ‘occasion to relish’ for his players and the fans.
The manager says that his team will commit themselves over both legs and look to reach the final of a competition that they have a lot of history in.
“It’s a big focus of ours to make it an occasion to relish. We’re proud to get to the latter stages of an important competition and the Club has a good history in it, so we’ve got to do what it takes to do well and do our best to deliver.” said Cooper,
“It’s going to be a tough couple of games, we’re only focused on the first leg at the moment so we have to commit to it and back ourselves otherwise it’ll be even more difficult.
“We need to recognise that these games might not come around too often and we’ve had to work hard to get here. We look forward to it, embrace it and attack it but in our way.
“This Club has a good history in the competition but we want to create more memories for the supporters because it’s our first League Cup semi final for a long time.
“We’ve got to focus on the tie and be ready to give it everything we’ve got.”
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction
Steve Cooper’s side will take confidence from their penalty shootout win over Wolves in the previous round but they are missing key personnel - not least goalkeeper Dean Henderson who cannot play against his parent club.
Manchester United meanwhile will see this as a competition they can win and Erik ten Hag will not doubt pick a fairly strong starting line-up to ensure his team win this first leg.
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford
What is the early team news?
Forest will be without Dean Henderson, who is out with a thigh injury but could not have played against his parent club anyway.
Chris Wood is cup-tied after already appearing for Newcastle in the competition this season. Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate are among the injury absences.
Casemiro is available again for Manchester United after missing the defeat to Arsenal due to suspension, but Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial remain out.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 25 January.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg.
Forest are hoping to spring a shock on the Red Devils after reaching the last four via a 4-3 penalty shootout win against Wolves. They are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions and will take confidence from being four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
In comparison Manchester United will see this as a very winnable competition now that the big guns of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been eliminated. Of the four teams left in the league cup United are the favourites to lift the trophy and Erik ten Hag will be targeting some silverware to cap of his first year at the club and end the Red Devils’ trophyless six year wait.
Marcus Rashford is in fine form and should feature tonight but Forest’s Dean Henderson will miss out as he is not allowed to face his parent club.
We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates from The City Ground so stick with us throughout the evening.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies