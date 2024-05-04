Nottingham Forest boost survival hopes as Newcastle move closer to Europe

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest landed a big blow in the Premier League relegation battle as they downed Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

The already-relegated Blades took the lead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty but their lead was short-lived as Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised 10 minutes later.

Forest went ahead for the first time when Ryan Yates fired in and Hudson-Odoi struck again to claim a vital three points which moves Forest three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Defeat for Sheffield United handed them an unwanted record as they became the first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s slim hopes of survival were dealt a huge blow after being hammered 4-1 by Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The Magpies dominated the first half and Callum Wilson fired them ahead before two goals in five minutes just before the break from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes gave them a commanding lead.

Newcastle pushed Burnley closer to relegation ( PA Wire )

Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the second half and, although Alexander Isak’s spot-kick was saved by Arijanet Muric, the Swedish striker scored his 20th league goal of the campaign soon after. The Clarets did net a consolation in the final stages through Dara O’Shea’s header.

Defeat nudged Burnley closer to relegation, as they’re now five points from safety with two games to play but the Magpies boosted their own European hopes as they climbed to sixth and look set to claim a Europa League spot.

Elsewhere, Brentford and Fulham shared the spoils as a dull London derby, where both teams had little to play for, finished goalless.