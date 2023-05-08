Jump to content

Liveupdated1683574142

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 20:29
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Southampton in the Premier League tonight.

This is a huge battle at the bottom of the table as 19th placed Nottingham Forest host bottom of the table Southampton. Should they win Forest would jump above Leeds and Leicester and move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the Saints need to pick up three points against their relegation rivals to keep themselves in with a chance of getting out of the bottom three. If they lose, they will be eight points from safety and would need to win their final three fixtures to stay up.

We’ll bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

1683574126

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

8 May 2023 20:28
1683574024

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

DOUBLE CHANCE! Saints bite back, as Armstrong is denied by a block at the near post, then Walcott finds the top of the net with another flicked header from the subsequent corner!

8 May 2023 20:27
1683573982

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Assist Stuart Armstrong

8 May 2023 20:26
1683573973

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

8 May 2023 20:26
1683573947

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Goal Carlos Jonas Alcaraz

8 May 2023 20:25
1683573936

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

8 May 2023 20:25
1683573797

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

8 May 2023 20:23
1683573765

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

A slip by Felipe opens up space in the Forest area, but Alcaraz steps onto the ball and bends his shot over the top of the target. He should at least have tested Navas from there!

8 May 2023 20:22
1683573761

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Assist Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira

8 May 2023 20:22
1683573748

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

8 May 2023 20:22

