Nottingham Forest vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Southampton in the Premier League tonight.
This is a huge battle at the bottom of the table as 19th placed Nottingham Forest host bottom of the table Southampton. Should they win Forest would jump above Leeds and Leicester and move three points clear of the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, the Saints need to pick up three points against their relegation rivals to keep themselves in with a chance of getting out of the bottom three. If they lose, they will be eight points from safety and would need to win their final three fixtures to stay up.
We’ll bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
DOUBLE CHANCE! Saints bite back, as Armstrong is denied by a block at the near post, then Walcott finds the top of the net with another flicked header from the subsequent corner!
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Assist Stuart Armstrong
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Goal Carlos Jonas Alcaraz
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
A slip by Felipe opens up space in the Forest area, but Alcaraz steps onto the ball and bends his shot over the top of the target. He should at least have tested Navas from there!
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Assist Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies