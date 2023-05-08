(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Southampton in the Premier League tonight.

This is a huge battle at the bottom of the table as 19th placed Nottingham Forest host bottom of the table Southampton. Should they win Forest would jump above Leeds and Leicester and move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the Saints need to pick up three points against their relegation rivals to keep themselves in with a chance of getting out of the bottom three. If they lose, they will be eight points from safety and would need to win their final three fixtures to stay up.

We’ll bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below: