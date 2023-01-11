Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673462712

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Wednesday 11 January 2023 18:45
Comments
A general view of The City Ground
A general view of The City Ground
(Getty Images)

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Follow all the latest in the live blog below:

1673462706

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

11 January 2023 18:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in