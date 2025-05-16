Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares ‘positive’ update on Taiwo Awoniyi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Taiwo Awoniyi’s outlook is “positive” after he was in an induced coma following emergency surgery on an abdominal surgery.

Awoniyi had two operations to repair serious internal damage after he collided with a post during Sunday’s 2-2 with Leicester and was kept unconscious in order to aid his recovery.

The 27-year-old is now awake and talking with his family, but is set to remain in hospital for the coming days.

However, Nuno hopes the striker may be able to watch the final game of the season against Chelsea next Sunday.

“He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God,” Nuno explained. “He is under observation now, but he is recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits.

“We are concerned but it is positive.

“It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.

“It’s been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody, the concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he has been through, it’s been hard on us.

“The information that we have is that at least five days he has to be there under observation, so that everything goes well.

“I’ll try to visit him as soon as possible. He’s in good hands, and the family is there, which is what he really needs – the support there of the family.

“The players are constantly chatting on the groups. We know that he’s well, he just needs time.

“I hope that next week he can join us and be around because he’s a wonderful boy, a wonderful boy, and this season has been so hard on him that he feels so sorry.”

Awoniyi received several minutes of treatment before being allowed to return to action, though he was barely able to walk when he went back on to the pitch.

The extent of his injury was revealed on Monday by the club’s medical staff and he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The situation was the source of owner Evangelos Marinakis’ frustration as the Greek businessman stormed on to the pitch to confront Nuno.

Marinakis later questioned the club’s medical staff in a social media post on Monday.

The Portuguese added: “If I had to change something, it would be immediately, if we knew the seriousness of the injury, called the ambulance and take T to the hospital immediately.

“But none of us knew that. But we have to move forward now.”

Forest’s draw against their East Midlands rivals was a huge blow to their hopes of securing Champions League football next season, even if they did guarantee European football.

Even if they win their remaining two games, they need Aston Villa, Manchester City or Newcastle to drop points.

Nuno knows they are in the last-chance saloon when they visit West Ham on Sunday.

“The mindset is simple, this is our last opportunity to try and fight for the Champions League,” he said.

“We’re talking about something so huge that everyone has to give some extra to achieve it. We are assessing the players and working hard to find solutions.”