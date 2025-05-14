Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma following the first phase of surgery on a serious abdominal injury.

The Nigeria international, 27, underwent the procedure on Monday night after sustaining the injury from colliding with the post during a match against Leicester.

The extent of his injury was revealed on Monday by the club’s medical staff and he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening, and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.

The rest of the procedure set to be completed on Wednesday. Awoniyi is “recovering well” following the operation, Nottingham Forest said in a statement on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Taiwo Awoniyi (right) has been placed in an induced coma following an injury suffered against Leicester (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

What is an induced coma?

An induced coma is a temporary state of unconsciousness brought on by medication.

It’s often used to protect the brain or other organs from further damage as the controlled shutdown of the body allows it to focus on healing.

Doctors also use it to facilitate therapies, such as going onto a ventilator, according to the NHS.

How are patients put into an induced coma?

Patients are given high concentrations of oxygen to breathe, and anaesthetic drugs are given through a drip to make them fall asleep.

A special tube is also inserted into the mouth and down towards the lungs.

This is connected to a ventilator which takes over the work of breathing.

When do you get placed in one?

An induced coma is not a specific treatment for any illness – it’s a requirement for being able to offer a patient ventilation.

This is a form of breathing support given to allow the body time to recover from injury or illness.

How long are patients placed into an induced coma?

Patients are kept in a coma for as long as is required, which could be for a few hours or several weeks.

This is controlled using anaesthetic medicines which are infused through drips and the experienced nursing team monitor and adjust the rates of these infusions.

What are the risks?

There are risks associated with being places in an induced coma, but these risks are outweighed by the intended benefits.

The anaesthetic medicines used to keep a patient sedated can cause the blood pressure to drop.

Special medications are given to support the blood pressure.