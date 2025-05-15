PFA want games’ lawmakers to learn lessons from Taiwoo Awoniyi injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Professional Footballers’ Association is set to speak to the game’s lawmakers in a bid to learn lessons from the incident which left Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi seriously injured, the PA news agency understands.

The Nigerian was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from urgent abdominal surgery after he collided with a post in his side’s draw with Leicester on Sunday.

The injury occurred after assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis delayed raising an offside flag against Awoniyi’s team-mate Anthony Elanga.

The Premier League website states that in line with VAR protocols which apply worldwide, assistants should keep the flag down where there is a “clear opportunity to score or very obvious attacking phase and tight judgement for onside/offside”.

Another Forest player, Ola Aina, insists the flag should have gone up straight away against Elanga, and told the Daily Mail he felt Elanga was “miles offside”.

Now, Awoniyi’s union, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), could seek observations from the body which governs football’s laws, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as well as the English game’s referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to discuss whether the current rules on delaying flags create issues for players.

The union’s priority is understood to be Awoniyi’s health and recovery at this stage, but when the time is right it intends to speak to all the stakeholders involved in the incident, including the club and the player. The PFA will ask for observations and look at whether any lessons need to be learned.

The PA news agency understands it is also likely, in light of the incident, that the IFAB will give consideration to whether there is a need to review the VAR protocol and guidelines.

The existing protocol is the result of extensive input from the football world. Prior to VAR’s introduction there was much frustration with players being flagged for offside when they were through on goal, and replays later showed they were not actually offside.

Allowing play to continue clearly creates the potential for an injury to the attacker or the goalkeeper, and the protocol tries to strike a balance by stating that if a player is clearly offside then the flag should still go up, but where it is not clear, for fairness, the play continues.