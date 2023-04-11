Old Firm referee and his family hit with death threats

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Scottish referee has been targeted with “unacceptable, abusive and threatening” emails after taking charge of Celtic’s Old Firm clash with Rangers on Saturday.

Kevin Clancy’s contact details were shared online over the weekend, according to the Scottish Football Association (SFA), after he had overseen Celtic’s 3-2 win over their rivals.

Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the SFA, said some of the emails Clancy had received were “potentially criminal in nature”, with some threats directed towards the official’s family.

The SFA has said it has referred the messages to the police.

“The nature of the messages goes way beyond criticism of performance and perceived decision-making - some are potentially criminal in nature and include threats and abuse towards Kevin and his family,” Maxwell said.

“We have referred the correspondence to the police and condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, as well as the posting of a referee’s personal details online with the sole purpose of causing distress.

“Football is our national game. It improves and saves lives. Without referees, there is no game, and while decisions will always be debated with or without the use of VAR, we cannot allow a situation to develop where a referee’s privacy and safety, and those of his family, are compromised.”

Kyogo Furuhashi’s double and a goal from Jota took Celtic 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost only once this season.

Rangers’ players were angered during the encounter after a goal from Alfredo Morelos was ruled out.

Clancy ruled that there had been a foul before Morelos poked home, with Rangers saying that they were “astonished” after the SFA supported the referee’s decision to disallow the goal after a request for an explanation.

The Ibrox club has, however, said that any direct abuse of the referee “cannot be tolerated”.

A spokesperson for Rangers said: “Rangers condemns in the strongest terms any abuse of match officials.

“We are all passionate about our game, but targeted, personal abuse of referees cannot be tolerated.”