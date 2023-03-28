Rangers coach appears to headbutt Celtic manager after women’s Old Firm derby

Footage appears to show the moment the Celtic manager Fran Alonso was headbutted by a Rangers coach after a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Tensions boiled over at the final whistle after Celtic defender Caitlin Hayes’s dramatic 99th-minute equaliser ensured the points were shared in the Old Firm derby victory.

Footage shows Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson appearing to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso’s head as others were shaking hands.

Alonso also told Sky Sports after the game that he was called a “little rat”.

