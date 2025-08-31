Oliver Glasner: Crystal Palace need to keep Marc Guehi for a successful season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner implored the club not to sell Marc Guehi after the Eagles captain scored a stunning goal to help sink Aston Villa.

Opposite number Unai Emery, meanwhile, could offer no guarantees goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez would remain a Villa player after a match in which Monday’s transfer deadline loomed large.

Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool but put aside the speculation to crown a commanding display with a fine goal in his side’s convincing 3-0 win at Villa Park.

Martinez, by contrast, was not involved amid rumoured interest from Manchester United and his replacement Marco Bizot had a night to forget, also conceding a penalty from which Jean-Philippe Mateta scored and an Ismaila Sarr header.

If Guehi’s goal does prove his parting gift it was some way to sign off, but Glasner is determined to keep the England international and says he made this clear to club hierarchy over the summer.

Glasner said: “We need to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season.

“We have an agreement that if we’re selling Marc we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season.

“There’s no replacement in the building, it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled. That means we can’t sell Marc.

“It’s not a wish or a gift to Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season.

“It’s a tempting situation but if we want to progress, we have to keep him. If we sell we accept a step back.”

On rumours an agreement has already been reached with Liverpool, Glasner said: “There is no deal.”

Emery was less forthcoming about the Martinez situation but it does appear the Argentinian has had his head turned by the links to United.

Emery said: “He was not available. We need the players focused and 100 per cent. He wasn’t.

“Tomorrow is the deadline and we’ll see how we finish the window.”

Emery did confirm Villa were working on a deal to sign former United defender Victor Lindelof.

In terms of the game, Glasner felt the result – his side’s first Premier League win of the season – wrapped up a successful start to the campaign in which they also won the Community Shield and qualified for the Europa Conference League league stage.

He said: “We’ve had a fantastic start, unbeaten in these six games, winning the Community Shield.

“I told the players it was a good start but for a great start we needed to win here and this is what the players did.”

The downside for Palace was injuries to England midfielder Adam Wharton and Sarr, who will both be assessed before reporting for international duty.

Villa are still to score a goal this season and Emery said: “The result was clear and we are frustrated and disappointed, but we are getting closer.

“I am confident we are going to start again after the (international) break with a new energy and focus completely.”