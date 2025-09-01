Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak in £125m transfer as attentions turn to Marc Guehi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have agreed a £125m deal with Newcastle for Alexander Isak with the Swedish striker set to break the British transfer record.

Isak will undergo a medical on Merseyside on Monday before completing the third most expensive transfer ever.

His arrival will take Liverpool’s summer spending past £400m, while they also made a £35m bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on Saturday and are still waiting to discover if the defender will join Isak at Anfield.

Liverpool, who had seen a £110m bid for Isak rejected at the start of August and said they would not make a second offer, and Newcastle, who had insisted he was not for sale, both backed down in the final days of the window.

The Carabao Cup winners wanted to bring in two strikers if Isak were to be allowed to leave and clinched a club record deal for Germany international Nick Woltemade on Friday. They have had bids rejected for Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves and Yoane Wissa of Brentford, with the latter releasing a statement on Sunday asking to be allowed to leave.

Isak has not featured for Newcastle this season, nor gone on their tour of Asia, as he had refused to play for the club in an attempt to force a move.

Alexander Isak is finally heading to Liverpool ( Getty )

He issued a statement on social media on 19 August in which he accused Newcastle of breaking promises and said their relationship “can’t continue” while he met co-owner Jamie Reuben for talks on Monday.

The 25-year-old scored 62 goals in 109 games for Newcastle, including what proved the winner against Liverpool in last season’s Carabao Cup final. His total of 23 Premier League goals was bettered only by Mohamed Salah, who will soon be his teammate.

Isak cost Newcastle a then club-record £63m in 2022 and had three seasons left on the six-year contract he signed then.

Liverpool, who beat Newcastle to the signing of another striker, Hugo Ekitike, earlier this summer, wanted Isak as well after selling Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Isak’s imminent arrival means that Florian Wirtz, who cost £100m, will only be their record buy for under three months.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez for £106m in 2023 and later brought in Moises Caicedo for £100m, potentially rising to £115m.

But Liverpool will raise that with a £125m deal, though with no add-ons.