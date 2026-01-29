Aston Villa sweat over Ollie Watkins injury in potentially huge blow to Premier League title hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa will be sweating over the fitness of Ollie Watkins after he hobbled off holding his hamstring in their Europa League clash with RB Salzburg.

Watkins pulled up chasing a through ball during the first half of their league phase finale at Villa Park, grimacing as he made a look to the Villa bench.

It took another 12 minutes for Watkins to signal that he needed to be replaced, with Unai Emery replacing his star striker with Morgan Rogers.

While the extent of his injury is not yet known, his early departure could indicate a huge blow to Villa’s Premier League title hopes, and one that could have been avoided given the low stakes surrounding Thursday’s European outing.

Villa have already sealed a place in the top eight of Europe’s secondary competition, ensuring a bye into the last 16 and the avoidance of the ever-perilous knockout play-offs.

Yet despite it being all but a dead rubber, Watkins was one of the few first-choice players still selected in a team that included Emery outcast Harvey Elliott, who has been starved of game-time to prevent Villa from triggering a buy obligation in his loan deal from Liverpool.

The decision to start the England international appears to have backfired spectacularly, with TNT Sports co-commentator Martin Keown saying: “In retrospect, he should've been rested tonight."

Emery will be expected to provide an update on Watkins’ injury after full-time.

Villa are already short on strikers with back-up frontman Evann Guessand verging on a loan move to Crystal Palace, while they remain under pressure to sell players to comply with PSR.

Watkins’ substitution came moments after Villa gifted RB Salzburg a shock opener, with captain Tyrone Mings caught in possession by Edmund Baidoo in the box, who squared it to Karim Konate for a simple tap-in.