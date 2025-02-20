Ollie Watkins: Villa goals will flow with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins hopes to benefit from the arrival of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

Watkins scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool – a game in which January arrivals Rashford and Asensio made their first starts.

The duo have added an extra dimension to Villa’s attack in recent matches and Watkins is looking forward to cashing in.

“It is nice playing with quality players and I am sure in the future games I will get more opportunities,” he said.

“They haven’t had that long to show what they can do and they are still finding their feet.

“When they get a few games under their belt I am sure it will flow and connect together nicely.”

Villa gave leaders Liverpool a real test, but their overall inconsistency means they face a tough task to qualify for the Champions League for a second year running.

Watkins added on TNT: “Any team we play, we want to win the game and we will focus on ourselves and see where we are come the end of the season.”

Villa have been hamstrung with injuries and have another defensive dilemma on Saturday when Axel Disasi is ineligible against his parent club Chelsea.

Makeshift centre-half Boubacar Kamara is also injured so if Ezri Konsa does not come back from a hamstring injury, Lamare Bogarde will be asked to fill in.

“Konsa is close to coming back, (Matty) Cash played 20 or 30 minutes,” boss Unai Emery said. “Of course, we have some injured players not available for Saturday but maybe some can come back.

“But we have enough players in the squad to compete, to play and to prepare against Chelsea on Saturday.

“Ross (Barkley) is going slower than we planned because he’s feeling some pain but he was this week more or less at the beginning thinking to be available for this match but in the end he was not. Maybe Saturday he will again be with us.”