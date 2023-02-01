Jump to content

Liveupdated1675283584

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:00
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Brest in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675283568

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

1 February 2023 20:32
1675283478

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Attempt blocked. Johann Lepenant (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.

1 February 2023 20:31
1675283418

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon).

1 February 2023 20:30
1675283278

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Malo Gusto (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 February 2023 20:27
1675283150

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.

1 February 2023 20:25
1675283089

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

1 February 2023 20:24
1675282969

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 February 2023 20:22
1675282876

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Attempt saved. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

1 February 2023 20:21
1675282851

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Attempt blocked. Dejan Lovren (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret with a cross.

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282805

Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Kenny Lala.

1 February 2023 20:20

