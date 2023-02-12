Jump to content

Liveupdated1676232543

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 12 February 2023 18:45
Comments
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676232485

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Goal! Lyon 1, Lens 0. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

12 February 2023 20:08
1676232369

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Foul by Rayan Cherki (Lyon).

12 February 2023 20:06
1676232356

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12 February 2023 20:05
1676232283

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 February 2023 20:04
1676232200

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12 February 2023 20:03
1676232064

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Foul by Salis Abdul Samed (Lens).

12 February 2023 20:01
1676232050

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Angelo Fulgini (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12 February 2023 20:00
1676232048

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

12 February 2023 20:00
1676231944

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Castello Lukeba (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 February 2023 19:59
1676231935

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Kevin Danso (Lens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 February 2023 19:58

