Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium
Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
Goal! Lyon 1, Lens 0. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Rayan Cherki (Lyon).
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Salis Abdul Samed (Lens).
Angelo Fulgini (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Castello Lukeba (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Danso (Lens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
