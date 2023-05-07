Jump to content

Liveupdated1683479704

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 15:15
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683479647

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

7 May 2023 18:14
1683478891

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

7 May 2023 18:01
1683478859

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Match ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.

7 May 2023 18:00
1683478848

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Second Half ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.

7 May 2023 18:00
1683478818

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Goal! Lyon 5, Montpellier 4. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

7 May 2023 18:00
1683478774

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

7 May 2023 17:59
1683478749

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 May 2023 17:59
1683478737

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7 May 2023 17:58
1683478722

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.

7 May 2023 17:58
1683478648

Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Attempt missed. Henrique (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

7 May 2023 17:57

