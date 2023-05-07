Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium
Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.
Second Half ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.
Goal! Lyon 5, Montpellier 4. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.
Attempt missed. Henrique (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
