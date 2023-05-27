Jump to content

Liveupdated1685221022

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Reims in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685220730

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Match ends, Lyon 3, Reims 0.

27 May 2023 21:52
1685220627

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220573

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Second Half ends, Lyon 3, Reims 0.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220571

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220566

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Johann Lepenant (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220512

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Substitution, Reims. Mamadou Diakhon replaces Junya Ito.

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220490

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon).

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220427

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220234

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Substitution, Reims. Thibault De Smet replaces Jens Cajuste.

27 May 2023 21:43
1685220222

Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

Substitution, Reims. Samuel Koeberle replaces Maxime Busi.

27 May 2023 21:43

