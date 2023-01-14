Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673726943

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 14 January 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
A general view of the Groupama Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1673726909

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

Delay in match because of an injury Dimitri Liénard (Strasbourg).

14 January 2023 20:08
1673726850

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

Attempt saved. Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.

14 January 2023 20:07
1673726743

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Malo Gusto with a cross.

14 January 2023 20:05
1673726671

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

14 January 2023 20:04
1673726480

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

14 January 2023 20:01
1673726435

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

First Half begins.

14 January 2023 20:00
1673726366

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

14 January 2023 19:59
1673725562

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

14 January 2023 19:46
1673723845

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

14 January 2023 19:17
1673723764

Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

14 January 2023 19:16

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in