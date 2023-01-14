Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Groupama Stadium
Follow live coverage as Olympique Lyonnais take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Delay in match because of an injury Dimitri Liénard (Strasbourg).
Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Attempt saved. Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Malo Gusto with a cross.
Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.
Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
First Half begins.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies