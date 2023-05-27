Jump to content

Liveupdated1685220604

Olympique Marseille vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Orange Vélodrome

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Olympique Marseille take on Brest in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685220574

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220501

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Match ends, Marseille 1, Brest 2.

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220494

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Brest 2.

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220453

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Foul by Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille).

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220449

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Mahdi Camara (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220399

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Kenny Lala (Brest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 May 2023 21:46
1685220392

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Nuno Tavares (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 May 2023 21:46
1685220355

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Hand ball by Cengiz Ünder (Marseille).

27 May 2023 21:45
1685220228

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Foul by Nuno Tavares (Marseille).

27 May 2023 21:43
1685220188

Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Sead Kolasinac (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:43

