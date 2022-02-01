One of the late transfer deadline day deals which did not ultimately progress was that of Ousmane Dembele, who was linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and a switch to the Premier League - as well as being offered a new contract with his current club.

Ultimately, the French winger opted against choosing any of the potential routes, remaining at Barcelona but now seemingly on the fringes of Xavi Hernandez’s squad after the arrivals of Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and - assuming it goes through without a hitch - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It was reported among several English outlets that either Tottenham or Chelsea were in contact over a cut-price transfer, with Dembele out of contract come the end of this season. Barcelona president Joan Laporta also acknowledged the Camp Nou side made another attempt to keep the 24-year-old for the long haul, before wage demands were raised and the deal fell apart.

“We offered him the renewal, it was very good, the player said it was not an economic issue, but in the end he did want a higher offer,” Laporta said at a news conference detailing the club’s recent financial investigation.

“The agent decided not to say anything. Not saying anything has consequences for the club’s interests. Two good proposals were presented to him, but he did not want to accept them, especially the last one, which was an English club where he could develop his game.

“He has preferred to stay here these six months, it is not good for him or for the club. The renewal [would have] allowed us to work more calmly.

“Dembele’s position is difficult to understand. We have him in the squad. If he is a player we will not have next season...We think he has an agreement with another club, that is how the agents have insinuated it to us”.

Injuries have blighted Dembele’s time at Barcelona since he signed from Borussia Dortmund for up to €145m in 2017.