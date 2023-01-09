Oxford United vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The Kassam Stadium
Follow live coverage as Oxford United take on Arsenal in the FA Cup today.
The Premier League leaders travel to the League One side looking to avoid another third-round upset, after Mikel Arteta’s side were knocked out by Nottingham Forest at this stage last season.
Manchester City are waiting in the fourth round and although there are 59 positions separating tonight’s teams in the English football pyramid, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson will hope to prevent an FA Cup clash between the Premier League title contenders with what would be a seismic giant killing.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies