Arteta revels in removing toxic atmosphere at Arsenal ahead of FA Cup tie with Oxford

Follow live coverage as Oxford United take on Arsenal in the FA Cup today.

The Premier League leaders travel to the League One side looking to avoid another third-round upset, after Mikel Arteta’s side were knocked out by Nottingham Forest at this stage last season.

Manchester City are waiting in the fourth round and although there are 59 positions separating tonight’s teams in the English football pyramid, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson will hope to prevent an FA Cup clash between the Premier League title contenders with what would be a seismic giant killing.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below: