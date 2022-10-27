Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pablo Mari stabbed: Arsenal defender attacked in Milan shopping centre

A 46-year-old man has been arrrested

Sports Staff
Thursday 27 October 2022 20:20
<p>Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joined Serie A club Monza on loan for the 2022-23 season (Rui Vieira/PA)</p>

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joined Serie A club Monza on loan for the 2022-23 season (Rui Vieira/PA)

(PA Archive)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been stabbed in a Milan shopping centre, according to reports in Italy.

Three of the six people stabbed are now in a serious condition following the incident which took place in a Carrefour supermarket on the outskirts of the city at around 5.30pm on Thursday, according to La7 and AGI news agency.

A 46-year-old man has been arrrested.

A witness told La Repubblica: “We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a woman running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened.”

Pablo Mari, 29, is currently on loan at Italian club Monza.

Recommended

Asked about the incident after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat by PSV, manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out, I know Edu [Arsenal director] has been in touch with his family. He’s in hospital, he seems to be OK. Hopefully he’s OK.”

more to follow...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in