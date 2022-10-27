Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been stabbed in a Milan shopping centre, according to reports in Italy.

Three of the six people stabbed are now in a serious condition following the incident which took place in a Carrefour supermarket on the outskirts of the city at around 5.30pm on Thursday, according to La7 and AGI news agency.

A 46-year-old man has been arrrested.

A witness told La Repubblica: “We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a woman running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened.”

Pablo Mari, 29, is currently on loan at Italian club Monza.

Asked about the incident after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat by PSV, manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out, I know Edu [Arsenal director] has been in touch with his family. He’s in hospital, he seems to be OK. Hopefully he’s OK.”

more to follow...