PSV vs Arsenal player ratings: Ramsdale and Holding struggle in Europa League defeat

Arsenal were well-beaten by PSV in Eindhoven on Thursday night, losing 2-0 as the Dutch side reignited the race for top spot in Group A.

Both clubs are going through to the knockout rounds but the Gunners now face a fight to be group winners and go into their final game, at home to strugglers FC Zurich, only two points clear of PSV.

Here is how the Arsenal players rated:

Aaron Ramsdale, 3: Beaten twice in the first half, first by Cody Gakpo and then by Xavi Simons, but reprieved by the offside flag on both occasions, and beaten later again when another Gakpo goal was ruled out. They were difficult saves to make and he couldn’t do much about PSV’s first legitimate goal either, but made a major error in coming to try and punch away the corner from which Luuk de Jong scored PSV’s second.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, 6: Reliable as usual. Won a 50-50 header in the first half which teed up Gabriel Martinelli for a good chance.

William Saliba, 5: Not as culpable as some of those around him.

Rob Holding, 3: Would have been delighted to see Simons’ first-half goal disallowed after defending poorly, diving across the box and then back the other way and ending up on the floor. But did no better with Joey Veerman’s goal which stood in the second half, getting spun too easily by Luuk de Jong. Substituted after PSV’s second goal.

Kieran Tierney, 5: Doesn’t look quite up to full speed, and it showed when he brought down an escaping Simons and earned a yellow card.

Xavi Simons of PSV Eindhoven is challenged by Kieran Tierney of Arsenal (Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard, 5: Not one of the captain’s better games. Caught on the ball in the first half and substituted early in the second.

Sambi Lokonga, 4: Some misplaced passes in the first half before being substituted early in the second.

Granit Xhaka, 4: An under-the-radar game by the Swiss midfielder who had little chance to show off his recent attacking threat. Booked and suspended.

Fabio Vieira, 5: Some neat touches at times but didn’t pull the strings in the way he has in previous matches in this Europa campaign.

Eddie Nketiah, 4: Had little service, but missed a glorious chance from close range late in the game.

Gabriel Martinelli, 5: One or two mistakes on the ball in the first half and wasted a good chance on the volley, but kept plugging away.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey, 5.

Bukayo Saka, 5.

Gabriel Jesus, 4.

Gabriel, 5.

Ben White, 5.