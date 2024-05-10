Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris St Germain at end of season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylian Mbappe has officially confirmed he will be leaving Paris St Germain at the end of the season.

France World Cup winner Mbappe, who is out of contract in June, announced he will not be renewing his deal with PSG in a video released on social media site X.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his pending departure was first reported in February, but Mbappe did not reveal which club he will be joining.

He said he will play his last game for the Ligue 1 champions on Sunday against Nice at Parc des Princes, while the club have one more league game after that and play Lyon in the French Cup final later this month.

He said: “I wanted to speak to you. I’ve always said I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris St Germain.

“I will not extend and my adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc Des Prince on Sunday.”