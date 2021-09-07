Patrick Bamford has become a household name thanks to his triumphs in Leeds United’s first Premier League season last term.

He became such a big star that it caused fan outrage when Gareth Southgate didn’t include him in his 26-man Euro 2020 squad earlier this summer. But it seems the England boss heard supporters as he gave the Leeds striker his first call-up on 26 August for the World Cup qualifiers.

Bamford made his debut for his national side on 5 September against Andorra, a game which England won 4-0.

Over the past year, Bamford has had a meteoric rise but how did he get there and who else has he played for? Here is all you need to know about the 28-year-old.

Youth football

Bamford spent his youth career at Nottingham Forest, joining the club in 2001. The striker spent ten years in their youth system before making his senior debut in December 2011 against Cardiff City and only played once more for the club.

He was offered a place at Harvard University’s Men’s Soccer team during his time at Forest but he turned it down to pursue a career in the Premier League.

Chelsea spell

In January 2012, Bamford signed for Chelsea in a five-year deal worth £1.5m but never made his first team debut as the club loaned him out to several sides.

Firstly, he was sent to the MK Dons. Bamford ended up on loan there for one-and-a-half seasons, 12/13 and part of 13/14, where he made 37 appearances and scored 18 goals. He then joined Derby County on loan for the rest of the 13/14 season where made 21 appearances and scored eight goals.

The next club he was loaned to was Middlesborough where he had an impressive 14/15 season, finishing as the side’s top scorer. He made 38 appearances and scored 19 goals but still the Blues continued to loan him.

He played for Crystal Palace for a short spell in the 15/16 campaign and he saw out the rest of the season at Norwich City. Bamford was then loaned to Burnley for the 16/17 term. His time at the club was cut short and he was recalled by Chelsea in January 2017 after he clashed with boss Sean Dyche.

Return to Middlesborough

Bamford signed a four-and-a-half year deal for his former club Middlesborough in January 2017, who at the time were in the Premier League.

The side were relegated in the 16/17 season but Bamford remained at the club and shone in the 17/18 term. He was moved from an out wide striker to a lone under Tony Pulis and he scored 13 goals in 44 appearances that season. The club reached the Championship play-offs but were defeated by Aston Villa.

Patrick Bamford received his England call-up in August (The FA via Getty Images)

Leeds career

In July 2018, Bamford joined Leeds on a four-year deal and he continued to grow in his position. He helped them secure promotion into the top flight in 2020 and was scoring goals for fun in their first season in the Premier League.

He bagged 17 goals to contribute to the club finishing 10th and he has continued his scoring ways in the 21/22 season with a score against Burnley in their 1-1 draw.

England call-up

Bamford received his call-up to England in August after his impressive season at Leeds and made his debut on 5 September.

He could win another cap on Wednesday as England face Poland in another World Cup qualifier.