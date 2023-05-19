Jump to content

Sam Allardyce urges ‘police to do a lot more’ about social media abuse

Mark Walker
Friday 19 May 2023 10:08
Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says he wants the “police to do a lot more” to help protect footballers from abuse on social media.

The Yorkshire club this week condemned the threats directed at Patrick Bamford and his family after the striker’s penalty miss in last week’s Premier League draw with Newcastle.

Allardyce urged Bamford to respond by scoring the winner in Sunday’s game at West Ham and said: “He’s been OK, he’s obviously extremely upset about the situation. It’s something that’s left a very, very bad taste indeed.

“I’d like the police to do a lot more, but it appears with social media they rule the world and can say and do what they want unfortunately, which is why the world’s in such a big mess, isn’t it?

“But he’s handled it pretty well. I think the club gave him as much support as he needed, particularly security-wise. It wasn’t just about him, it was about his family.

“The best way for him to respond is to go out on Sunday, play to his highest level and try and score. It would be great if he scored the winner. Hopefully it won’t affect his performance.”

