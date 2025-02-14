Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in from the football world after beloved journalist Patrick Barclay died, aged 77.

The Football Writers' Association shared a statement on behalf of Barclay’s family that read: "It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce the death of our dear Patrick Barclay.”

The FWA added that a celebration of Barclay’s life will take place at a later date with full tributes to also follow.

Barclay wrote for the Independent, Guardian/Observer, Times and the Telegraph throughout his career, and also penned a number of books, including biographies on Jose Mourinho, ‘Anatomy of a Winner’, and Sir Alex Ferguson, ‘Football - Bloody Hell!’

Former England internationals Alan Shearer and Robbie Fowler led the tributes for Barclay, who grew up in Dundee and started his career in journalism at the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

Shearer wrote: “Ah no. Such sad news. RIP Paddy.”

While Fowler added a post with a broken heart emoji: “A great man...RIP Patrick.”

The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney said: “Truly one of the legends of football journalism, from an era that defined that description. Paddy had an elegance about his writing, that mirrored an effervescence of personality. There are multiple stories about what a great character he was, that I had the fun of experiencing myself, and he was an extremely warm person.”

While many of Barclay’s colleagues replied to the FWA’s post on X, describing him as “charming, smart and welcoming to us all” by Global Publisher of Sport DMG Media Lee Clayton.

While Fulham Football Club added: “We're so sorry to hear this sad news about Paddy. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his family and all who knew him.”

Chief sports correspondent Matt Lawton said: “So sad to hear this news last night. Paddy was a charming man. The elegance in his writing for The Times and many other publications extended to everything he did.”

The Athletic’s Senior football writer Oliver Kay wrote: “Such sad news. A wonderful football writer and always such engaging company. RIP Paddy.”

Lee Parker, Chelsea’s stadium announcer, added: “Incredibly sad news. A wonderful man with encyclopaedic knowledge, humour and humility. Thinking of his family and friends.”

Adrian Bevington, former Club England Managing Director at The FA, said: “Very sad news. Paddy was a fine writer with his own unique style and that wonderful voice. Great company, with a deep knowledge of the game, he always enjoyed a football debate and quiz. You’ll be greatly missed Paddy.”