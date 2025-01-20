Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are interested in signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, as they look to make a wing back the first recruit of the Ruben Amorim era.

The 20-year-old Denmark international, who has won four caps, is on United’s radar as they search for signings who suit Amorim’s style of play.

Dorgu, an international teammate of Rasmus Hojlund, broke into Lecce’s team last season, and could address United’s lack of left-footed options on that flank.

Amorim has tended to use the right-footed Diogo Dalot as his left wing back, while sometimes playing Noussair Mazraoui, who is also a right back by trade, there. Luke Shaw, who is injured now, has only been used as a centre back by Amorim, while Tyrell Malacia has only started four games since his return from 18 months on the sidelines.

United have also shown an interest in Paris Saint-Germain left back Nuno Mendes, but Dorgu is likely to be cheaper. United have limited room for manoeuvre under PSR [Profit and Sustainability rules] and have to offload players in January if they are to make major additions.

They are in talks with Real Betis about a loan deal for Antony, who is also a target for Olympiacos, while Joshua Zirkzee has attracted interest from Juventus, though United may prove reluctant to let the forward leave without a replacement.

Marcus Rashford, who has not been involved in their last nine games, has said he wants to leave the club. AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have all shown an interest in taking the England attacker on loan, though they would need to agree with United on what proportion of his sizeable wages they pay.