Paul Pogba releases statement after being hit with four-year football ban

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Pogba says he will appeal against a four-year ban from football after testing positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the former World Cup winner and Juventus midfielder said he was “sad, shocked and heartbroken” after the ruling from Italy’s national anti-doping body.

Pogba insisted he has “never knowingly or deliberately” taken a banned substance after he tested positive for testosterone in September. A counter-analysis on a second sample taken from Pogba also returned a positive result for testosterone.

Pogba turns 31 in March and would be pushing 35 if his ban is upheld, potentially spelling the end of his football career.

In a statement, the former Manchester United player confirmed he would be taking his appeal to the the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba said.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

More follows