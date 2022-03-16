Paul Pogba has revealed his house was broken into while playing for Manchester United in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The French midfielder, who played as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to the Spanish side on Tuesday, has revealed that his two kids were sleeping during the burglary.

The 29-year-old underlined the incident has taken his family’s “sense of safety and security and is now appealing for more information to find the perpetrators.

Pogba said in a statement released on social media: “Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burgled while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security. This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home.

“My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com”

Pogba is married to Bolivian model María Zulay Salaues, having met two years before their 2019 wedding on a Manchester United pre-season tour, with the couple sharing two sons now.

It is not the first incident of its type in the Manchester area in recent memory, with Pogba’s teammate Victor Lindelof having his home targeted earlier this season, with his wife Maja and their young family inside the property during the break-in.

Lindelof was also playing for United in their 3-1 win at Brentford when the raid occurred.

The Swede’s wife wrote on social media after the incident: “During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester.

“We are okay under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids. We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families. Love, Maja.”