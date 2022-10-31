Paul Pogba ruled out of Qatar World Cup due to knee injury
Pogba was an influential part of France’s 2018 tournament win but will play no part in the country’s defence
France midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, his agent has confirmed.
The former Manchester United star, who lifted the World Cup with France in 2018, underwent a knee surgery in September following his move to Juventus and will not recover in time for the Qatar tournament.
“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta said.
“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.”
Pogba’s World Cup winning midfielder partner, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, has also been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.
Pogba scored in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 final.
Les Blues will face Denmark, Australia and Tunisia in Group D.
