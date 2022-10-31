Jump to content

Paul Pogba ruled out of Qatar World Cup due to knee injury

Pogba was an influential part of France’s 2018 tournament win but will play no part in the country’s defence

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 31 October 2022 17:27
Comments
<p>Pogba scored in the 2018 World Cup final </p>

Pogba scored in the 2018 World Cup final

(Getty Images)

France midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, his agent has confirmed.

The former Manchester United star, who lifted the World Cup with France in 2018, underwent a knee surgery in September following his move to Juventus and will not recover in time for the Qatar tournament.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta said.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.”

Pogba’s World Cup winning midfielder partner, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, has also been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Pogba scored in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 final.

Les Blues will face Denmark, Australia and Tunisia in Group D.

