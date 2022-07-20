Paulo Dybala signs for Roma on free transfer after Juventus departure

Paulo Dybala has signed for AS Roma, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Having left Juventus at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract, the 28-year-old forward had been linked with the likes of Inter Milan, but now moves to the Italian capital on a three-year deal.

He scored 15 goals for Juve last season across all competitions and netted more than 80 league goals for them across his seven years there, but was at times an awkward fit among managerial and tactical changes which did not always best-suit his preferred role in the team.

“The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions,” Dybala said upon signing.

“The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

“As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans - I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.”

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season under Mourinho, two spots and seven points behind Juve who secured a Champions League berth. Roma will be in the Europa League this season, after triumphing in the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of last term, beating Feyenoord in the final.

“Paulo is a world-renowned player who has won major trophies and gained global acclaim; he will bring that class with him to Roma and I am sure that, with him in the squad, we will be even stronger and more competitive,” the club’s General Manager Tiago Pinto added.

Dybala has taken over the No.21 shirt which he wears for the Argentina national team - which was only recently selected by fellow new recruit Matic. The midfielder instead inherits the No.8 jersey.