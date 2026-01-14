Pep Guardiola angered by VAR despite Man City’s semi-final win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed his frustration at VAR inconsistencies following his side’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.

However, the visitors had a goal controversially chalked off in the second half when Semenyo struck for a second time from a corner, but a lengthy VAR review deemed Erling Haaland to have been offside and impeding defender Malick Thiaw.

Guardiola expressed his frustrations post-match, suggesting there were incidents in City’s last game at St James’ Park in November that went unnoticed.

Asked if he had received an explanation for the decision, Guardiola replied: “It’s a good question.

“I say now I’d like to know why VAR in the 60th minute of the Premier League game against Newcastle – that we lost 2-1 – it was 0-0 and it was a penalty for (Fabian) Schar on Phil Foden, not even (giving it any) consideration.

“In the 20th minute there is an unbelievable penalty for the shot for Jeremy Doku off the hand, and not even VAR.

“Today, four people were not able to decide because the line was, I don’t know, but the second goal Newcastle scored the line was perfect.

“I’m not suspicious of that in 10 years. I didn’t say anything when we lost 2-1 here. I didn’t say anything in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, it is a red card after 30 or 40 minutes for (Dean) Henderson.

“Okay, it’s fine, but the fact we didn’t say… I’m pretty sure Howard Webb (technical director for Professional Game Match Officials) is going to call me tomorrow to take explanations for that.”

Guardiola added: “When you play semi-finals or finals and win 0-1, 0-0, 0-2, 1-1, because after 0-1 with five minutes they can equalise and after that it’s more difficult.

“I’m zero suspicious. In 10 years when we lost semi-finals in big competitions, in the league here, I didn’t say anything. On the touchline sometimes.

“But come on, in the same stadium, what happened? VAR’s intervened, ‘take a look, take a look’ – in the 60th minute, 20th minute, take a look at the two penalties.

“To come here in the Premier League and win, 0-1 or 0-2 advantage is a big difference for us.

“I don’t give any credit to Newcastle. I can say they won deservedly the game in the Premier League but why didn’t (VAR) intervene in these two (incidents)?

“Today was more than six minutes (reviewing) and we’re not even able to discuss it with the referee. But they will call me.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted going to the Etihad in February will prove a big test for his team, who have five more games to play before the second leg.

“I think it is probably our biggest challenge, our biggest test of everything really, our belief levels, our ability, our ability to score goals and defend,” he said.

“We’re going to have to defend well in that game, otherwise we’ve got no chance.

“I think that’s for another day. I think the beauty of the distance between the two legs means you can just put it away and forget about it. We’ve got so many big games to come before the second leg.”