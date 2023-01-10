Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola said it won’t change his life to become the most successful manager in the history of the League Cup.

The Spaniard‘s Manchester City side face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday looking to win the competition for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Guardiola is currently tied on four victories with Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho but is adamant the glory belongs with his players, not himself.

“We want to win it but it will not change my life to have more than Sir Alex,” he said. “After winning a lot of titles, still we are here in this competition. The biggest detail is that this club is doing it in a humble way: whatever happens in the future, nothing will change what we’ve done.

“It’s not just the titles, it’s how many things have been fantastic about the way we work, the way we play, the many games, the high quality after many years. We want to win the Champions League and fight for the Premier League with Arsenal but this is important.”

City won the Carabao Cup in four successive years before going out to West Ham last season but Guardiola highlighted Riyad Mahrez’s brilliant free-kick against Chelsea on Sunday as an example of the quality of the players, which means he does not want to take the credit for their trophies.

He added: “We won a lot in a short period of time, I’ve had three fantastic clubs, I never forget the success belongs to the players. Without the structure and players you can have ideas and work ethic but it’s the players – like the action with Riyad.”