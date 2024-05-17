Pep Guardiola expects Man City to face drama with ‘an Aston Villa game’ in Premier League title decider
The boss likened the upcoming clash with West Ham to the 2022 classic comeback against Villa
Pep Guardiola is predicting an “Aston Villa game” and a fraught final day rather than a procession to the Premier League title for Manchester City.
The defending champions host West Ham on Sunday knowing victory will earn them a record fourth consecutive English title but while the mid-table Hammers have little to play for in David Moyes’ final game, Guardiola believes it could be a repeat of City’s last game in 2022.
Then City went 2-0 down to Steven Gerrard’s team before scoring three goals in a five-minute comeback, with Ilkay Gundogan’s brace clinching the title, and Guardiola can envisage another afternoon when City risk losing their crown.
He said: “We need to win one game to be champions so everyone would love to be in our position. But it won’t be easy. I have the feeling it will be an Aston Villa game. We would love to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes but it isn’t going to happen.”
City won 2-0 at Tottenham on Tuesday but only after a goalless first half, and Guardiola is expecting for a similarly difficult match.
He added: “I’m ready to be a tough, tough game. I want to put in the minds of the players: look at Tottenham, how they fought for every ball, it was incredible aggression and commitment. I didn’t have any doubts about that. I only care about the 11 players at West Ham. That happened with Aston Villa and I know what happened. It’s going to happen the same.”
Guardiola believes his players understand they have the chance to make themselves a hero in the way Gundogan did two years ago or Sergio Aguero with his injury-time, title-winning goal in 2012.
“The fact that they live it not a long time ago means they feel it,” he added.
