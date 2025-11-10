Pep Guardiola explains what Man City ‘proved’ in victory over Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City delivered a resounding statement of intent in the Premier League title race, sweeping aside defending champions Liverpool with a dominant 3-0 victory at the Etihad.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and the exceptional Jeremy Doku underscored City’s readiness to challenge for the league crown once more, a sentiment that was echoed by manager Pep Guardiola.

The win propels City into second place, now just four points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who drew 2-2 at Sunderland on Saturday. This fifth league victory in six outings suggests a strong resurgence for Guardiola’s side, who finished 13 points behind Liverpool last season.

Guardiola expressed his belief in his team’s capabilities following the impressive performance.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola believes his Man City side are ready to compete for the title ( Getty )

“I said to the players, ‘Don’t do it because yesterday Arsenal didn’t win, do it because we believe in ourselves that we can play against the champions of England and show that we are ready to be there with them this season,’” he stated. “Today we proved it, we did it – especially in the first half.”

In stark contrast, Liverpool manager Arne Slot conceded that his side cannot afford to contemplate the title race given their current struggles.

The Reds have now suffered five defeats in 11 league matches, leaving them eight points off the top and languishing in eighth position.

Slot is still working to integrate £400m worth of summer signings, but current metrics indicate a regression from the team that secured the league title by 10 points last term.

“Five defeats feels too many,” Slot admitted. “The last thing I should speak about is the title race. We should focus on getting results before we can even think about that. The reality is we are eighth now. One team is quite far ahead, City are four points behind Arsenal.”

open image in gallery Erling Haaland scored Man City’s opening goal as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Liverpool ( Action Images via Reuters )

He added: “Our first focus should be on getting results and the last thing we should focus on is the title race… We need to improve, that is obvious.”

The match saw Haaland head City into a 29th-minute lead after missing an earlier penalty.

Liverpool thought they had equalised when Virgil van Dijk found the net, but the goal was disallowed as Andy Robertson was deemed offside and to have impeded Gianluigi Donnarumma.

While Slot initially told Sky Sports it was “obvious and clear the wrong decision has been made”, he adopted a more measured tone in his press conference.

open image in gallery Arne Slot admitted Liverpool cannot think about the title race right now ( Nick Potts/PA )

“I would like to emphasise that being 2-0 down at half-time was a fair reflection of how the game went,” Slot clarified.

“But I have been on the opposite side when we have been much better and 1-0 up and maybe not scoring the second one and then the opposition make it 1-1 and things change. 1-1 would have been the biggest gift at half-time because the second half was a different game.

“But being 2-0 down and later 3-0 down doesn’t give a good reflection of how things would have gone if it had been 1-0.”