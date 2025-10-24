Rodri still ‘not ready’ to face Aston Villa as Nico Gonzalez also an injury doubt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Rodri is still not fit enough to return to the Manchester City team and that Nico Gonzalez was a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been absent from City’s side since the international break having picked up an injury during the 1-0 victory over Brentford at the beginning of October.

Rodri has missed two matches, against Everton in the Premier League and Villarreal in the Champions League, with Guardiola offering no updates on the timescale of his recovery.

"The guys who were not able [to play] against Villareal are still not ready," he admitted during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Gonzalez has been filling in for Rodri in the anchor role at the base of City’s midfield but he was substituted off on the hour mark against Villarreal with Mateo Kovacic replacing him.

Guardiola revealed that his availability for the Villa clash is in doubt and the club will see how he fares over the next couple of days.

"I didn't see the doctors, we'll see today and tomorrow how he feels,” explained the City boss. "It was something with his feet."

open image in gallery Nico Gonzalez hobbled off the pitch during the win over Villarreal and is a doubt for Sunday's match ( AFP via Getty Images )

Man City have won five of their eight league matches so far and, coupled with Liverpool’s dip in form, have jumped up to second in the table just three points behind Arsenal.

Guardiola was asked if City are now the favourites to challenge the Gunners for the title but he feels it is still too soon to be sure.

"In the first two, three games we were done and now it looks like Liverpool are done,” Guardiola said.

"I'll tell you that we will back, I've said many times that the pundits, the specialists, the former footballers know what's going to happen after five games, I'm not able to do that.

"10, 15 games to know what's going on. Liverpool and Arsenal are there, someone else will be there and hopefully we can be there."

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola says the trip to Villa Park is 'one of the toughest away games' of the season ( Getty Images )

Guardiola also provided some insight into Sunday’s fixture calling Unai Emery’s side ‘a complete team’. City have not won at Villa Park since December 2021 with two defeats and a draw from their last three meetings there.

"They were much better than us at the two fixtures we played at Villa Park,” Guardiola admitted about City’s upcoming opponents.

“Hopefully it will be different on Sunday. The admiration I have for Unai [Emery] is so high, consistent and well-prepared.

"Defensively really good, set-pieces also and after that they've improved a lot over the last years. With the keeper they have it's difficult to control the pressing. They bring a lot of players in the middle, the connection is really good, they break the lines and when that happens they are so, so quick.

"A really complete team... One of the toughest away games we'll have all season."