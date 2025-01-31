Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola insisted his relationship with Mikel Arteta is “exceptional” as he shrugged off suggestions Manchester City’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday is a grudge match.

The Catalan also said City may carry on spending, despite paying out £122m in the January transfer window to bring three players to the Etihad Stadium.

City drew 2-2 with Arsenal in September in a fractious encounter that ended with Erling Haaland telling Arteta to “stay humble” and directing an insult at Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium for three-and-a-half years before taking over at Arsenal and becoming City’s main title rivals in the last two seasons.

But the City manager insisted rivals are still friends, describing their connection as “Exceptional. With him and his family. We're not in touch much because we have business but the respect that we have is always there.”

City have bought £59m forward Omar Marmoush, £33m defender Abdukodir Khusanov and £29m centre-back Vitor Reis in January.

While Guardiola said he did not know if City would buy anyone else, they are interested in the Juventus pair of full-back Andrea Cambiaso and defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz.

And he feels they have the ability to carry on buying, explaining: “Financially we were stable for the last seasons, still right now even with the investment we have done we have a big net profit for the last five seasons.

“So that is why we have done it and maybe in the future we will continue to do it because the club have moved financially really well over the last five years incredibly well in terms of sales but also players who make an incredible performance for the club and who have helped us to win what we want.”

City have been drawn against Real Madrid for the fourth consecutive season and the fifth time in six seasons.

And Guardiola added: “It looks like a derby already, four years in a row facing Madrid. Hopefully we can arrive in the moment and win the first leg here and the game one week later in Madrid.”