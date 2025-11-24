Pep Guardiola ’embarrassed and ashamed’ of cameraman confrontation at Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola feels “embarrassed and ashamed” of his conduct after confronting a cameraman in the aftermath of Manchester City’s Premier League loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

The City manager reacted angrily after he was filmed in close proximity following the final whistle, when he was involved in animated discussions with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and the match officials on the field.

Guardiola, who was pictured grabbing the camera operator’s headset, had been riled by the decision to award Harvey Barnes’ winning goal in the 70th minute at St James’ Park.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Guardiola said: “I apologise. I feel embarrassed and ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised to the cameraman after one second.

“I am who I am – even (after) 1,000 games, I’m not perfect a person. I made a huge mistake. What is for sure, I defend my team and my club, that’s for sure.”

Guardiola played down what had appeared to be a heated exchange with midfielder Bruno.

“We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever, always,” he said.

“I don’t know what happened. Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him.

“I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything.”

Guardiola, however, hinted he may have more to say about the officiating in that game but wanted to get Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen out of the way first.

City had complained that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had been fouled in the build-up to Barnes’ decisive strike in the Magpies’ 2-1 success.

He said: “On Friday, the Premier League, we will talk about whatever you want, before Leeds.

“The referee was involved. For 95 minutes, 98 minutes, he was involved. My God, he was involved. On Friday we talk.”

Saturday’s defeat was City’s fourth in the Premier League this term but they have made a strong start in the Champions League. City sit fourth in the league phase table with 10 points heading into the fifth round of games.

Guardiola said: “We’re halfway through and we’ve made an incredibly good four games. Now we start the last four games (against) the third in the table in the Bundesliga, a massively-important game.”

The match will be Guardiola’s 100th in the Champions League as City boss, with the highlight of the previous 99 being victory in the 2023 final.

He said: “I realise I’m getting old. Every weekend is another milestone but of course it has been a top experience – good moments, bad moments.

“Sport is tough so not everything is flowers or easy and comfortable. It’s part of who we are and it’s important we live it.”

City, who could come up against their loaned-out forward Claudio Echeverri, are still without midfielder Rodri because of a hamstring injury.