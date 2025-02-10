Guardiola says no resentment lingers towards Real Madrid over Ballon d’Or snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City harbour no ill-feeling towards Real Madrid over their Ballon d’Or boycott as the sides prepare to renew their rivalry.

Madrid’s representatives failed to attend the ceremony to crown the world’s best player last year after apparently hearing in advance that City’s Rodri had won it ahead of their own prime candidate Vinicius Junior.

The two clubs have become regular foes at the business end of the Champions League in recent seasons and they will meet again in this year’s play-off round. The first leg takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

“Absolutely not,” said City manager Guardiola when asked at his pre-match press conference if any resentment lingered.

“I was happy for Rodri but Vinicius made an extraordinary year as well. He could deserve it, like in the past when (Lionel) Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) were fighting for it. So, the subject is over.”

Guardiola is well aware Vinicius is one of Madrid’s most dangerous players and admits City will have their work cut out to contain him and their other attacking weapons Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

He said: “I think it’s impossible for 90 minutes, 180 minutes or 200 minutes – it depends on extra time – to control these four players. Everybody knows they are exceptional.

“How they combine, the runners, their ability one against one, how they keep the ball – we know that it is going to happen. We accept it and have to reduce their involvement as much as possible.

“At the same time we are going to try to impose our game and be smart, especially in the first leg. We have to play to get a good result for Bernabeu.”

It is the fifth time City have been paired with Real in a knockout tie during Guardiola’s tenure and the fourth year in succession.

City have prevailed twice, most memorably in the semi-finals en route to their eventual victory in the competition two years ago, with Real winning the other two, including in last year’s quarter-finals.

Guardiola thinks the clubs have built up a great rivalry, although he does not consider it a classic yet.

He said: “In terms of the last decade, yes maybe, because it’s not normal to play the same rivals all the time.

“But, in terms of the history of the Champions League, at the end, we cannot compare, to be honest.

“Against Madrid or Bayern Munich, or Barcelona, or Milan – this type of elite group – we have not been in from the history.”

City have found themselves in the play-off round after an underwhelming league phase in which they limped into 22nd place.

Guardiola admits the team have been inconsistent but remains hopeful they have the firepower to beat Madrid.

He said: “We deserve to be where we are. The draw is the draw and we accept the challenge.

“We’ve not been consistent when what’s defined the team over the last decade has been we are an incredible machine every three days, otherwise we cannot win six Premier Leagues in seven years or win the incredible trophies we have won.

“Then I would feel, yes, the team is consistent, we can do it. Now it’s like, I don’t know.

“But, at the same time, always in this type of draw and competition I’m so optimistic and calm. We’ll see what happens.

“I will not deny the trust with the players that gave us the incredible decade to play at the high standards I know we’re capable of.”